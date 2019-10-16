|
IsoDean J. (Shenk) Smeltzer
Dallastown - IsoDean J. (Shenk) Smeltzer, of Dallastown went home to her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 3:40 AM. She was the loving wife of the late George R. Smeltzer who passed away on November 1, 1989.
IsoDean was the daughter of the late Benjamin W. and Esther Jane (Stitely) Shenk. She is survived by a daughter, IsoDean N. Mitzel, of York, a son, Brian P. Smeltzer of East Berlin, 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, a sister, Betty Engle of Windsor, along with nieces and nephews. IsoDean was preceded in death by a grandson and a brother.
A Graveside Service for IsoDean will be on Sat., Oct. 19th at 11:00 AM at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, 105 S. Main St, Shrewsbury. Meet at the cemetery at 10:30 for a time of sharing, prior to the service. Pastor Roy Smith, Shrewsbury Gospel Temple will officiate. Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion is assisting the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019