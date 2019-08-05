|
|
Ivan L. Butler, MD
York, PA - Retired neurosurgeon Ivan L. Butler, MD, died suddenly Friday night, Aug. 2, at his home in Spring Garden Township. He and Dr. Francine Camitta Butler, his wife of 56 years, had just returned from dinner with friends when he was stricken a month short of his 83rd birthday.
In addition to his wife, Dr. Butler leaves to treasure his memory three sons and their families: Hank (Lisa) and daughters Madison and Miranda, of York; Scott (Sue) and sons Jake, Owen and Brandon of Lafayette Hill, PA, and Matt (Anne) and children Nathan and Samantha of Columbia, MD; a brother, Leon Butler of York and "family" Greg and Judy Adams and their children Tanner, Cody and Chance and their wives and children of Vancouver Island, Canada.
Dr. Butler was born in York on Sept. 24, 1936, to the late Henry and Rachael Butler, leaving the community only to pursue higher education and training, and returning to go into private practice as a neurosurgeon from 1968-1995.
He graduated from York's William Penn Senior High School, Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster, and Hahnemann Medical College, Philadelphia, where he met his wife. Dr. Butler served a rotating internship and general surgery residency at York Hospital and a neurological surgery residency at University of Maryland Hospital, Baltimore. He was a postgraduate fellow in neurology at National Hospital Institute of Neurology, London, England, and a postgraduate student in the Department of Neurological Surgery, Sahlgrenska Sjukhus, Gotesborg, Sweden. He was certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery and was a Diplomat of the National Board of Medical Examiners.
Dr. Butler served on the active staff at York Hospital, where he was chief of the Division of Neurosurgery,a member of various committees and was on the consultative staffs at Hanover and Gettysburg Hospitals. He belonged to numerous professional organizations and was published in professional journals.
Actively civically, he was president of the York County Board of Assistance from 1970-78 and formerly served on the Executive Committee of the York County Republican Party. He was a Life Member of the York Fair and a member of Temple Beth Israel, the York JCC and the Country Club of York.
But above all, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and lifelong friend to many in the York community.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Dr. Butler's memory to Pappus House, 253 Cherry St., York, PA 17402, the York JCC, 2000 Hollywood Drive, York, PA 17403 or .
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Temple Beth Israel, 2090 Hollywood Drive, with Rabbi Jeffrey Astrachan officiating, followed a burial ceremony at South Hill Cemetery and a luncheon reception at the Country Club of York.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 5, 2019