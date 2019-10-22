|
Ivan M. Gromling
Manchester - On October 19, 2019, Ivan M. Gromling, age 85, of Manchester Borough passed away. Ivan married Rachael K. (Musser) Gromling on July 2, 1966. His nickname was Igor. He was a current member of Manchester Borough Council and was running for re-election.
Ivan was born September 11, 1934, a son of the late David W. and Daisy M. (Flory) Gromling, he always liked to say he was born along the Lincoln Highway in Hellam Township. He finished the 8th grade at Highmount One Room Schoolhouse.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rachael; their daughter, Kim Perone, and her husband Ed; and grandsons, Benjamin and Connor.
Additional survivors include his brother, Howard Gromling, and his wife Viola; two sisters-in-law, Joan Gromling, wife of the late Herman, and Betty, wife of the late Nelson; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by siblings, Emma M. Adams, Frances Backel, Franklin, Nelson and Herman.
Ivan served in the Army from 1957 to 1959. He retired from Georgia Pacific (formerly St. Regis) in Mount Wolf. He previously worked for Beecher's Mints in Manchester. He was also employed by Rutter's Corporation as a janitor in the former Rutter's Restaurant and offices. After retirement, he worked at Food Lion in Manchester, Weis Markets in North York, K-Mart in East York, Target in East York, and finally within walking distance of his home, Rutter's Farm Store in Manchester.
Ivan was a member of the borough council for 12 years. He was also a member of the Pennsylvania Dutch Heritage Group for 24 years and was the current Vice President. He enjoyed learning the Pennsylvania Dutch dialect, going to the Jefferson Fire Company for their Pennsylvania Dutch meals and going to Fersommlings (Pennsylvania Dutch gatherings). Ivan also enjoyed watching the bald eagle camera and showing it to people when they came to visit, checking in with his friends on Facebook, and sending e-greeting cards. He liked to sit and talk on Sundays at the Manchester Rutter's, going to Hinkle's Restaurant in Columbia on Wednesdays and playing the Lottery. He will be remembered for wearing flannel shirts - no matter the season.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:30 PM Saturday, October 26, 2019 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with the Rev. Dr. Eddie D.D. Miller, Visitation Pastor of Saint Paul United Methodist Church, officiating. Flag presentation by the York County Veteran's Honor Guard will be held at 2:30 PM. Viewing will be 1:30-2:30 PM. Burial will be private.
If you wish to consider a memorial, please consider Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 4360 Board Road, Manchester, PA 17345.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019