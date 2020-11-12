Rev. Dr. J. Jey Deifell, Jr.
Black Mountain, NC - Rev. Dr. John Jey Deifell, Jr., age 80, of Black Mountain, NC went home to His Lord Jesus on Friday night, November 6, 2020, after succumbing to the COVID-19 virus.
On December 31, 1939, Jey was born in Florence, SC, to the late Louise Holliday and John Jey Deifell. He was raised in Wallace, NC, and Greensboro, NC, as the middle child between two sisters. Jey graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.S. in Business Administration in 1962, from Columbia Theological Seminary with an M.Div in Systematic Theology in 1966, and from New College of the University of Edinburgh (Scotland) with a Ph.D. in Systematic Theology in 1969. He pastored four churches and was active in their corresponding presbyteries over a 40-year period, including Gaithersburg Presbyterian Church in MD (1969-1977); Trinity Presbyterian Church in Clearwater, FL (1978-1990); First Presbyterian Church of York, PA (1990-1996); and First Church of Christ, Congregational in Wethersfield, CT (1996-2009).
Jey was known for his faith and love of the Lord Jesus Christ; his phenomenal authority as a Minister of Word and Sacrament; his sweet, generous, appreciative, tender, loving, and shepherding pastoral spirit; his support of local and compassionate ministries to the poor; his southern warmth and great dancing; his interest in playing tennis and golf, fishing, sailing, and gardening; his love for reading, studying the Word, catching up on the news, and watching movies; his being ready to pray with anyone at a moment's notice; and his beloved family.
Jey is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joan Chapman Deifell; four children: Tony Deifell of San Francisco, CA, David Deifell (Elizabeth) of Black Mountain, NC, Heather Deifell (Richmond) of Asheville, NC, and Hope Deifell of Black Mountain, NC; three grandchildren: Madilyn (15), Durham (8), and Iona (6); two sisters: Holly Deifell Ormond (Lyman) and Ann Deifell Hubbard (Steve); and his late father's widow, Naomi Mathews Deifell.
The family will celebrate Jey's life with a more intimate gathering in the coming weeks, but they will wait to hold a memorial service and celebrate on a larger scale once it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be given to the Swannanoa Valley Christian Ministries at P.O. Box 235, Black Mountain, NC 28711. Visit forevermissed.com/jeydeifell
