J. Michael Mullikin
Bonita Springs, FL - J. Michael Mullikin, 73, of Bonita Springs, Florida and of Hummelstown passed away on June 22, 2020.
He was born December 28, 1946 in Lebanon. Predeceased in death by his parents, the late John Mullikin, Edna (Smith) Shearer and Ira Shearer, his first wife and mother of his children Alexis (Rainville) Mullikin.
Michael is survived by his loving wife, Michelle (Bentley) Mullikin; son, Christopher Mullikin (Asia); daughters, Michelle Cottingham (Jason) and Aimee Scullin (Bill); grandchildren: Johnathon Cottingham, Brianna Cottingham, Liam Scullin, Raegan Scullin, Kuhio Mullikin and Amara Mullikin.
Michael received his BS from Elizabethtown College and had a long career with the Hershey Company holding various leadership positions. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends, attending Penn State games and golfing. His greatest success was his family. Michael was a member of Vasari Country Club in Bonita Springs, FL and the Hershey Country Club.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 2:30 pm in the Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory of Hershey. The family will begin receiving guests at 1PM.
In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.