Jacey R Hengst



Sun Prairie, WI - Jacey R. Hengst, age 30, of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, formerly of Dallastown, died on Friday, July 5, 2019 at his residence.



Born August 7, 1988 in York, he was the son of Bradley L. and Rainey E. (Mylin) Hengst of Mountville. A 2007 graduate of Dallastown High School, where he was a member of the track and field team, he had also played Cougar Baseball. He was currently employed as a manager for the Marcus Palace Cinema in Minnesota.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Hengst is survived by a sister, Jontra A. Marquardt, and her husband Jerry, of Dover; paternal grandmother, Norma J. Wolf of Red Lion; and his close friend, Carmen Hidalgo.



Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 PM Friday, July 12, 2019 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with the Rev. Margareta M. Bredan, Pastor of Friedensaal Evangelical Lutheran Church in Seven Valleys, officiating. Viewing will be 12-1:00 PM. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.



Memorial contributions may be made to Not One More, York Chapter, PO Box 95, Dover, PA 17315.



KuhnerAssociates.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 9, 2019