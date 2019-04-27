|
Jacinto J. Gochoco, Jr.
York - Dr. Jacinto "Jack" J. Gochoco, 91, of York, died April 25, 2019 at home peacefully in hospice care. He leaves his wife of 35 years, Cynthia (Bupp) Gochoco. He was previously married to the late Felicidad T. Gochoco. He was born January 28, 1928 in Manila, Philippines. He graduated from University of the Philippines Medical School in 1952. He left the Philippines with Baltimore as his destination, where he completed an internship at Baltimore General Hospital and a pathology residency at Mercy Hospital. He completed a fellowship at University of Pittsburgh Medical School, and was an assistant professor at Hershey Medical School. In 1959 he arrived in York to start a career that he loved as a distinguished pathologist spanning four decades at York Hospital until his retirement in 2000. He served as Vice President of York Hospital Medical Staff from 1973-1975, President of York Laboratory Associates from 1970-2000, and Chairman of the Department of Pathology from 1971-1987.
Dr. Gochoco is survived by his children J. Anthony Gochoco of Kingman, AZ; Dr. Jose Gochoco and wife Jackie of Kingman, AZ; John Gochoco of East Hanover, NJ; James Olexa of Litchfield Park, AZ; Julian Gochoco and wife Susan of Stewartstown; Jonathan Gochoco and wife Patty of Sarasota, FL; Jane Petty of Plymouth, MN; Jennifer Fitzgerald and husband Nick of Fort Collins, CO; Jeffrey Gochoco and wife Doris of Peoria, AZ; Ashley Gochoco and husband Aaron Moser of Philadelphia. He was predeceased by his son Jorge Gochoco in 2000. He had 20 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd York. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima, 950 W. Market St., York with Father Daniel Richards officiating. A private family burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, we request that contributions be made to the Cultural Alliance of York County, 14 W. Markey St., York, 17401 or .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019