|
|
Jacinto (Tony/Pap) R. Torre
Yoe - Jacinto "Tony or Pap" R. Torre, of Yoe, went home to his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 4:57 pm at Wellspan York Hospital at the age of 75. He was the common law husband of Linda L. Herman, of Yoe, to which they celebrated 44 years together.
Tony was born in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico on January 14, 1944 and was the son of the late Confesor Rosado and Maria Torre. He worked as a welder for the Maryland and Pennsylvania Railroad, Emons, York, PA. Tony enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren.
Besides his wife, Linda, he leaves children, Joe L. Herman and his wife Shauna A. of Red Lion, Angela M. Herman of York, Geraldo Rosado Plaza and his wife Malissa, Jacinto (Bang) Deacon, Maria Rosado, Juz Leida Rosado, Carmen Rosado and Jonathan Weaver. He was the loving grandfather to, Juan Martinez, Jr., Carmen L. Martinez, Eden Martinez, Andrew Herman, Alesha Herman, Lorraine Martin, Jordan Black, Kayla Weaver, and Kaylani Hoch. He also leaves his sister, Joky Rosado Torre and a brother Erasmo Rosado Torre. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lorraine Deacon Martinez and a grandson Tyler S. Weaver, two brothers, Angel Rosado Torre and Luis Rosado Torre, and a sister, Iri Rosado Torre.
Viewings for Tony will be on Sunday, March 17th, from 6-8 pm and Monday, March 18th, from 10-11 am at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Service to Honor and Praise Tony's life will begin at 11 am at the funeral home, with Rev. David D. Tietje, pastor of St. John's United Church of Christ, Red Lion, officiating. Burial will be at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, full military honors presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, the family has kindly ask, if you would like to assist with the expenses incurred during his time of illness and loss, it would be truly appreciated. You can send the donations to the funeral home at the above address. May God truly bless you for your kindness.
www.BurgFuneralHome.com for complete obituary.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019