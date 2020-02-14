|
Jack B. Conner
West Manchester Twp. - Jack B. Conner, age 88, formerly of Middleburg, Virginia, passed away on February 12, 2020 at Normandie Ridge Retirement Community in York. He was the husband of Anna Mae Conner for 40 years, who died on February 22, 2010.
Born November 25, 1931 in York, a son of the late Nelson L. and Hilda (Yingling) Conner, he was a graduate of William Penn High School and attended the University Of Miami. He was an MAI Appraiser, a member of the Appraisal Institute since 1975, and employed by Jack B. Conner & Associates in York and Middleburg since 1975. He had previously worked as a real estate agent for Caldwell Banker Bob Yost in York.
He served in the US Air Force Honor Guard for four years at Bolling Air Force Base in Washington, D.C. He was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Middleburg, and attended Christ Lutheran Church in York. He was a member of American Legion Post 791 and the Viking Athletic Association.
Mr. Conner is survived by a son Mitchell B. Conner, and his wife Jill, of Jacobus; Grandsons John and Sammy; a daughter, Michelle Schreckengast, and husband Scott, of Red Lion; grandsons Ryan and Sean; a stepdaughter, Linda Epler, and her husband John, of Crawfordville, Florida.
A memorial service to celebrate Jack's life will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Normandie Ridge Retirement Community, 1700 Normandie Drive, York, with The Rev. David Brinker and The Rev. Dr. Alan Watt officiating. A reception with the family will immediately follow. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Normandie Ridge Retirement Community, 1700 Normandie Drive, York, PA 17408.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020