Jack Craig
York - Jack Craig, beloved husband, father, and warrior, triumphed over his epic 8-year battle with cancer by choosing December 26 to depart for the great Harley ride in the sky.
Born August 11, 1951, Jack now joins his father Robert John Craig, mother Catherine, brother Jim, and sister Laura Jane for drinks and cards on the other side.
The man that knew everything about everything, Jack is survived by his wife of over 33 years Deb and daughter Hannah, who will now need to rely on the internet to fix anything that breaks. He is also survived by his sister JoEllen, niece Nicole, and nephew Jessie.
Jack worked for over 20 years on the Maryland and Pennsylvania Railroad, delighting every child in his family by letting them blow the train whistle. He also served as an officer for ABATE of Pennsylvania, where he championed personal freedoms. He was a lifetime member of ABATE and HOG and was a member of the NRA, Prince Club, Delphia Club, and the 12th Ward Democratic Club. He demonstrated his respect for nature and love of the outdoors as a member of multiple sportsmen associations and wildlife conservation groups.
He will be remembered with a private gathering for family, followed later by a wake (details forthcoming). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a veterans' organization or wildlife conservation group of your choice.
Ride free forever, love Deb.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019