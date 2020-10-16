1/1
Jack E. Leahy
Jack E. Leahy

York - Jack E. Leahy, 76, of York, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was the companion of 18 years of Melissa Blasser with whom he resided. Born in Spruce Hill, PA, he was the son of the late George H. and Margaret Williamson Leahy.

Jack proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was the longtime owner and operator of Leahy Excavating.

In addition to Melissa, he is survived by his children, Kimberly, wife of Richard Budesheim; Jackie, husband of Rhonda Leahy; Tonya Leahy; Michael, husband of Jeanette Leahy; Patrick Leahy; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and seven brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by four siblings.

A graveside service with full military honors will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Fairview Cemetery, Wrightsville PA. with Rev. Mark S. Kopp, officiating.

Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. www.clydekraft.com




Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
