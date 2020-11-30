Jack E. Morningstar
COLUMBIA - Jack E. Morningstar, 90, of Columbia, formerly of Mount Wolf, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home following an extended illness. He was married for 28 years to Linda R. (Novicki) Morningstar of Columbia.
Mr. Morningstar was born December 22, 1929 in York and was the son of the late George and Mary (Kauffman) Morningstar.
Jack was a unique individual and truly a "Jack of all trades", with a deeply held work ethic. He had a kind heart and love for adventure, including outrageous whitewater canoeing, hunting, hiking, biking, and traveling around the world. He never lost his childhood fascination for riding trains, and his love for all things outdoors remained with him throughout his life. He especially enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in Shirleysburg, PA.
In 1947, he graduated from William Penn Senior High School in York. He retired in 1994 from Met-Ed after 33 years as a lineman. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Manchester. He was also a life member of many organizations, including the Alert Fire Company in Emigsville, Sand Run Hunting Camp in Sullivan County, Starview Fish and Game Club. Additionally, he was a member of the Conewago Canoe Club and Friends of the East Broad Top Railroad for many years.
Mr. Morningstar is survived by his sons, Jack Morningstar II and his wife, Delores, of York; Timothy Morningstar and his wife, Pamela, of Emigsville; Jeffrey Morningstar of Yoe; his step-son, Christopher Evers of Dunedin, FL; his daughters, Jane Morningstar of Altemonte Springs, FL; Susan Morningstar of Yoe; and his step-daughter, Melissa Carlisle and her husband, John, of York; 8 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and his sister, Nancy Bowser of Wellsboro. Mr. Morningstar was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Mary Lou (Webb) Morningstar, and two brothers, Robert Morningstar and George Morningstar.
His funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 4360 Board Road, Manchester. Viewing will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, following services. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Chuck Sprenkle and Reverend Eddie Miller.
The family wishes to acknowledge years of loving care provided by a number of individuals from By Your Side Home Care, particularly our wonderful friend and caregiver, Elizabeth Wambua.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Servants, Inc., 100 Redco Avenue, Red Lion, PA, 17356; St. Paul United Methodist Church, 4360 Board Road, Manchester, PA 17345; Friends of the East Broad Top, P.O. Box 81, Sarver, PA: or the Alzheimer's Association
To share memories of Mr. Morningstar, please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
