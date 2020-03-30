Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc.
700 Hellam Street
Wrightsville, PA 17368
(717) 252-1313
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Callahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Eugene Callahan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Eugene Callahan Obituary
Jack Eugene Callahan

Wrightsville - Jack Eugene Callahan, age 67, of Wrightsville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Born in Baltimore, MD on March 6, 1953, he was the son of the late Jack Edward and Ruth (Gleason) Callahan. Jack was the loving husband and best friend of Bonnie J. (Cameron) Callahan, to whom he was married for 46 years.

Jack was a hardworking, dedicated and well respected automotive technician in York County for many years. He worked for Sears Auto, Western Auto, and Montgomery Wards before starting his own business at TJ Getty's on Queen St., in York. He loved NASCAR and fishing, and walking a good trout stream, but his main passion was caring for his family; his loving wife and grandson Jack Emery Callahan (son of the late Jack Ethan Callahan who passed on June 26, 2009).

In his last few years of life, Jack re-dedicated his life to knowing the Lord Jesus more, and talked of the promises contained in the Bible pertaining to eternal life beyond the grave; in which he, his late son, his wife and grandson each placed their trust. Reunion in Heaven was his greatest wish, and we look forward to seeing him again in glory.

Due to current events in our nation, a memorial service to celebrate Jack's life will be held at a later date when all are invited to attend.

Contributions in Jack's memory may be made to: North York Gospel Chapel, 2854 Lewisberry Road, York, PA 17404.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -