|
|
Jack Eugene Callahan
Wrightsville - Jack Eugene Callahan, age 67, of Wrightsville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Born in Baltimore, MD on March 6, 1953, he was the son of the late Jack Edward and Ruth (Gleason) Callahan. Jack was the loving husband and best friend of Bonnie J. (Cameron) Callahan, to whom he was married for 46 years.
Jack was a hardworking, dedicated and well respected automotive technician in York County for many years. He worked for Sears Auto, Western Auto, and Montgomery Wards before starting his own business at TJ Getty's on Queen St., in York. He loved NASCAR and fishing, and walking a good trout stream, but his main passion was caring for his family; his loving wife and grandson Jack Emery Callahan (son of the late Jack Ethan Callahan who passed on June 26, 2009).
In his last few years of life, Jack re-dedicated his life to knowing the Lord Jesus more, and talked of the promises contained in the Bible pertaining to eternal life beyond the grave; in which he, his late son, his wife and grandson each placed their trust. Reunion in Heaven was his greatest wish, and we look forward to seeing him again in glory.
Due to current events in our nation, a memorial service to celebrate Jack's life will be held at a later date when all are invited to attend.
Contributions in Jack's memory may be made to: North York Gospel Chapel, 2854 Lewisberry Road, York, PA 17404.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020