Jack H. Strickhouser Sr.
York - Jack H. Strickhouser Sr., 81, entered into rest on January 7, 2020. Born on October 23, 1938 in York, he was the son of the late Dorothy (Neiman) and David Strickhouser. Jack was the loving husband of Rita K. Strickhouser. He loved to listen to blue grass music, watching the Steelers. One of Jacks favorite things to do was spend time with his brothers.
In addition to his wife, Jack leaves to cherish his memory; sons, Jack Strickhouser Jr. and Joe (Erika) Strickhouser; brothers, Kenney and Bill Strickhouser; sisters, Cindy Bobbit, Leah "Sis" Arndet and Janette Rahouser; grandchildren, Jack III, Kelly, Lindsey, and Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Tim, Gabe, Kamdyn, Noah, Jaden, Maizie, and Dominic. Jack was preceded in death by his brothers, David and Richard Strickhouser and great-granddaughter, Kyleah.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 East Market Street, York. Pastor Pat Teaford will be officiating. A viewing will be held from 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mount Rose Cemetery. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020