Jack Hopkins


1933 - 2019
Jack Hopkins Obituary
Jack Hopkins

York - Jack P. Hopkins, 86, of York passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Providence Place of Dover. He was born March 11, 1933 in York. He was the loving husband of Gloria (Spahr) Hopkins for 68 years. He is also survived by his daughter, Cindy Yohe and husband, Jerry, of York; granddaughters Michelle Naylor and husband Scott, of York and Susan Canfield and husband Tom, of Etters, great grandchildren Kaitlyn Naylor, Ryan Naylor of York, Thomas Jack Canfield and Dylan Canfield of Etters, sister Doris Pendergrast and husband Richard, of Willow Street, and nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Mary (Petry) and Paul Hopkins.

He worked at Weaver Piano, S Morgan Smith, Allis Chalmers and PCC of York as a mechanical engineer. After retiring he drove cars for various car dealerships. He was an avid hunter for many years, enjoyed traveling, making wood craft items, reading, watching sports and most of all spending time with his family who he dearly loved.

The celebration of life memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday July 10, 2019 at Zion U.M. Church, 1030 Carlisle Ave. York with his Pastor the Rev. Jeff Welsch officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, West York are entrusted with arrangements.

The family is grateful for the wonderful care that Providence Place and Grane Hospice provided to Jack.

He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Hopkins and brother Raymond Knaub of York.

Memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 1030 Carlisle Road, York, PA 17404 or Grane Home Health Care, Inc 105 Gamma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 9, 2019
