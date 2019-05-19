Jack Housman



Spring Grove - Jack Edgar Housman, age 87, passed away at home with his family by his side on May 16, 2019. He was the loving husband of Sarah (Hand) Housman; together they shared over 25 years of marriage. He was preceded in death by his wife Patsy Ann Housman.



Jack was born in New Freedom, PA on January 12, 1932, and was the son of the late Clarence Wilson Housman and Mabel G. (Zielman) Housman. He graduated from New Freedom High School class of 1949, where he was senior class President, and went on to attend Penn State University. He was retired from his employment with Standard Register.



His love of barbershop style music sparked his involvement with several barbershop choruses in Hanover, Lancaster and York. He also sang in several professional barbershop quartets, performed solos in several local places and also sang in several church choirs for over 64 years. An active sports enthusiast, Jack was on the National Ski Patrol at Ski Roundtop and was an avid bicycler and was a past president of Hanover Cyclers. He was also a past Commodore of the Marburg Sailing Association. Other affiliations include: membership to the Martin Guitar Club, Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels and a member of Windy Hill Senior Center.



In addition to his wife Sarah, he is survived by his son Jack K. Housman and wife Jan of Claysburg, PA, his daughter Luann Fontanez and husband Jose of Florida, his stepson Jonathan Ivey and his wife Brittany of Charleston, SC., and his step-daughters Martha Taormina and husband Bernardo of Chambersburg, PA., and Susan Ivey of Summerville, SC. Also missing Jack are his 5 grandchildren, 5 step grand-children and 10 great grandchildren and his brother David Housman and his wife Carol of Massachusetts.



A memorial service in celebration of Jack's life will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 201 S. Main Street, Spring Grove with Pastor Alison Bowlan officiating. Prior to the memorial service, the family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall of the church at 9 a.m. Family services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack's memory may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.



