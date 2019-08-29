|
|
Jack Hyde
YORK - Jack E. Hyde, 90, of York, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late G. Patricia "Patsy" (Kelly) Hyde and the late Marie G. (Markel) Hyde.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with a viewing from 2-3p.m. The Reverend David Stough will be officiating at the service. A burial will be held at a later date in Mount Rose Cemetery in York.
Jack was born in York on February 16, 1929, the son of the late Lewis S. and Bertha M. (Hildebrand) Hyde. He retired from Cole Steel as a welder in 1991. Jack also worked at the York Fair in the Concession office for 50 years.
Jack was a former member of Bethany United Methodist Church. He was a 1947 graduate of William Penn Senior High School in York, where he was a part of the National Honors Society. He was a member of The PA Showman Association. He enjoyed being a handyman for family and friends and was an avid photographer, who developed his own film. In his later years Jack developed a passion for painting and he created beautiful works of art. His paintings won several awards including first place which was used by Country Meadows for their Christmas Card. He donated many of his paintings to charities for fund raising events. He enjoyed playing and participating in Wii Bowling Tournaments and the Senior Olympics Games for which he won several awards in both.
Jack leaves a daughter, Anita M. Lowe and her husband, David of Fawn Grove; a son, Mark S. Hyde and his wife Diane of Kissimmee, FL; 12 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and a step son, Thomas C. Pfeiffer and his wife Darlene of Birdsboro. He was preceded in death by a son, Wayne E. Hyde; two brothers, Charles and Lewis Hyde; and two step sons, Jerry and Michael Pfeiffer.
Memorial contributions may be made to Country Meadows York-West, Co-Worker Emergency Fund, 1920 Trolley Rd. York, PA 17408 or Hospice and Community Care, 224 St. Charles Way, York, PA 17403. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019