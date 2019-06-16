|
|
Jack J. Angelo
York - Jack J. Angelo, 87, entered into rest Sunday June 9, 2019 at Misericordia Nursing Center. He was the husband of Cheryl A. (Halpin) Angelo for 31 years.
Viewings will be 6-8 p.m. Friday June 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Church 2935 Kingston Rd., and 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the church. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. James Menkhus, OFM Cap as celebrant. Full military rites will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard, at the church, following the mass. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mr. Angelo was born November 26, 1931 in Marion Heights, PA, a son of the late Frank A. and Julia (Tomcavage) Angelo. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and retired from Aesys in York after 61 years of service. He was a member of St. Joseph Church where he served as a Eucharsitic Minister and a member of Parish Council. He was a CYO Basketball Coach for 57 years at St. Joseph Church and for 2 years at St. Anne's in Lancaster. He was a CYO Representative for York with the Diocese of Harrisburg.
Jack is survived by his wife; children Jacqueline E. Speary, and Jennifer C. Hill and her husband Brian; grandchildren Katlyn E. Wildberger and her husband Alex, Kassandra M. Speary, Olivia A. Maclay, and Gavin F. Hill; a sister-in-law Carolyn Angelo; and nieces and nephews. Triplet great- grandchildren are expected in September. He was preceded in death by a brother Frank M. Angelo.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 16, 2019