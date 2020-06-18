Jack L. LescalleetYork - Jack Lescalleet, 61 of York, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born on June 8, 1959 in Carlisle and was the son of the late Roy T. (Jack) and Esther (Miller) Lescalleet and was the stepson of the late Shirley (Blackburn) Lescalleet.Jack is survived by his siblings, Janice Keller (Carl, Sr.) of Gettysburg, Sandra Brindle (Terry) of York, Connie Barrick (Jeffrey) of Newville, Ronnie Lescalleet (Linda) of Carlisle, John Lescalleet (Lauren Reitz) of Lancaster and Judy Nace (Guy) of Boiling Springs. He is also survived by 15 nephews and 9 nieces; numerous cousins and great nephews and great nieces.He was preceded in death by a brother, Frederick Lescalleet and a nephew, Daniel Lescalleet.Jack enjoyed bowling, track and field, playing wiffle ball, fishing, working on his latch hooks and doing word finds. He especially loved singing and playing his guitar and entertaining everyone. He was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Dallastown, where he was an acolyte for many years.A private burial graveside service will be held at Westminster Memorial Gardens in Carlisle with Pastor Roger Mentzer officiating.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to any of the following organizations in "Memory of Jack". Special Olympics of York County, PO Box 333, Dover, PA 17315 or Bell Socialization, 160 S. George St., York, PA 17401 or to Doubling Gap Ceneter, Camp Yolijwa, 1550 Doubling Gap Rd., Newville, PA 17241.The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.To share memories with the family please visit