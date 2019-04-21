|
|
Jack R. Grey, Jr
YORK - Jack R. Grey, Jr., 73, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at York Hospital.
Born February 13, 1946 in Ft. Knox, Kentucky, he was a son of late Jack R. Grey, Sr., and Emily R. (Kelly) Grey.
An avid baseball and Baltimore Orioles fan, he also cheered on the Colts, Eagles and Penn State. He loved coffee and would pass the time with crossword puzzles.
Jack was one of the original residents of the Margaret E. Moul Home, and treasured the great care he received throughout the years.
He is survived by a sister, Jan R. Potzer; a brother, Jonathan R. Grey and wife, Wendy and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, James R. Grey.
A Celebration of Life Service will be private at the convenience of the family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flower memorial contributions may be made to Margaret E. Moul Home, Dream Trip Fund, 2050 Barley Rd, York, Pa 17408.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019