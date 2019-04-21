Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Grey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack R. Grey Jr.


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jack R. Grey Jr. Obituary
Jack R. Grey, Jr

YORK - Jack R. Grey, Jr., 73, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at York Hospital.

Born February 13, 1946 in Ft. Knox, Kentucky, he was a son of late Jack R. Grey, Sr., and Emily R. (Kelly) Grey.

An avid baseball and Baltimore Orioles fan, he also cheered on the Colts, Eagles and Penn State. He loved coffee and would pass the time with crossword puzzles.

Jack was one of the original residents of the Margaret E. Moul Home, and treasured the great care he received throughout the years.

He is survived by a sister, Jan R. Potzer; a brother, Jonathan R. Grey and wife, Wendy and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, James R. Grey.

A Celebration of Life Service will be private at the convenience of the family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flower memorial contributions may be made to Margaret E. Moul Home, Dream Trip Fund, 2050 Barley Rd, York, Pa 17408.

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now