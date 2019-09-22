|
|
Jack R. Siewert
York, PA - With one last wakeful heroic effort, Jack Siewert, Lt. Col. US Army Retired, heralded his journey to heaven's door (and surprised us all) by prophetically singing the old 1835 hymn "Just As I Am". True to his strong self-determining nature he squeezed every last bit of joyful living and fearless independence into his 95 years. He was led home by his Creator's love and the light of a brilliant full moon on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Pappus House.
Born May 8, 1924 to Elmer and Alice Siewert, he grew up on the west side of Chicago and became skilled in fencing and speed skating. Always studious and focused, he excelled in school and nearly everything he attempted. The Great Depression values of hard work, discipline, resourcefulness, dependability, responsibility to family, loyalty, and frugality, were permanently imprinted onto his character.
After high school he enlisted in the Army from 1943 - 1946. Following his honorable discharge he continued his education on the GI Bill earning an Engineering degree from Michigan Tech in 1950. He then rejoined the Army as a career commissioned officer for 20 more years until his retirement in 1970. During that time he earned an MBA from Babson College, spent four years stationed with his family in Germany, and graduated from the Army's Command & General Staff School in Leavenworth, Kansas. At the young age of 82 he authored a memoir about his Korean War experience as a tank commander titled "Outpost Kelly" which was published by the University of Alabama Press. A second career followed at Allis Chalmers in York until 1984.
He was married to the love of his life, Loel Joyce Diamond, in 1951. From the time of her passing, over 25 years ago, he never removed his wedding band and tenderly took over many of Loel's special family traditions with their children and grandchildren. His sentimentality and honor for the past showed in everything he did and in the home he kept for 49 years.
His repertoire of interests included expert woodworking and cabinet making, sailing, running 5K's in his 50's, reading 600 page historical novels, European travel, storytelling, writing monographs about his life to pass down to future generations, yearly beach vacations with the wild Siewert tribe to the Outer Banks or Holden Beach, and pontoon-cruising on Lake Anna. As prior Captain of the US Army Pistol team Jack enjoyed a lifelong interest in guns. In his 70's he fulfilled his youthful dream of becoming a Wild West legend and mortified his grandchildren when showing up in their neighborhood, dressed from head to toe, in full cowboy attire. He introduced this new self as "Dutch Schufreider" proud member of SASS, the Single Action Shooting Society. He also competed in the PA Senior Games shooting competitions well into his 80's.
Jack's legacy is long and deep. He will be remembered fondly every time we exceed his allotted amount of three M & M's or Hershey Kisses per person - every time we hear the word Dutch -- every time we see a grey mini-van puttering down the highway - every time we see someone wearing a Cubs baseball cap or sporting a "high and tight" haircut. We will remember how proud he was to still fit into his Dress Blues and ponder how he managed to keep his 25 year old "Pop" Mickey Mouse sweat shirt in such pristine condition when he wore it so much. We will remember his early lessons in gender equality as even his granddaughters excitedly received pocket knives and Norse Viking rings growing up - and the married grandsons, Suzy Zoo calendars.
Jack will be forever missed by his children Craig (Michelle) Siewert of York and Cathy (Patrick) Gibney of Millersville, MD. There are 7 grandchildren; Jason (Kristen) Siewert, Derek (Sarah) Siewert, Austin (Anna) Siewert, Tessa Siewert, Jennifer Ross, Matthew Ross, Rebecca Ross Brown, 9 great grandchildren, and one more on the way. He was preceded in death by his only sibling, and beloved younger brother, Chuck Siewert.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at Advent Lutheran Church, 1775 E. Market St., York, PA 17402 on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with a visitation from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Inurnment will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations are appreciated for Pappus House, 253 Cherry St., York, PA 17402 - York County's only home dedicated to hospice care. www.pappushouse.org
Pop (Poppa Jack), thank you for so many funny beautiful memories and your love. We'll all "catch ya later" and see you again on the other side…
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019