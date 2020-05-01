|
Jack R. Truett, Sr.
York - Jack R. Truett, Sr., 92, passed from this Earth Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at York Hospital after a courageous 3-year battle with lung cancer. He was born in York on April 13, 1928 to James Henry and Irene Frances (Mort) Truett. Jack married his lifelong sweetheart, Betty J. Feltenberger (now deceased), and together they raised 5 children: Jack R. Truett, Jr., Gloria J. Hollerbush (now deceased), Mary Jane Arnold, Janice E. Stitt and John D. Truett (now deceased). He is also survived by 5 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.
Jack was a graduate of William Penn Sr. High School. He retired from GTE Sylvania and Caterpillar Tractor Company as a machine operator. His hobbies included carpentry and horticulture. He had a magnificent garden of various floral plants and shrubs. His main interest was the study of astronomy, astrology, mathematics, physics, quantum physics, theology, philosophy, metaphysics and history. He authored several books from his varied research and is remembered as a most unusual, eccentric and diversified regular guy with the knowledge of very few. When he wasn't gardening or writing or building something, you could find him hanging out with his Maple Donut Shop buddies drinking a coffee, eating a donut hole, and discussing and solving the world's problems.
A celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date.
Because of Jack's love of animals (especially cats), please consider a contribution to Animal Rescue, Inc. (a sanctuary for life), P. O. Box 35, Maryland Line, MD 21105-0035; or to the Wellspan Cancer Patient Help Fund, 50 N. Duke St., 2nd floor, York, PA 17401.
THANKS BE TO GOD for the faithful and untiring care and support provided to Jack by his daughter, Janice, and her husband, John, as well as his friend, Norm.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 1 to May 3, 2020