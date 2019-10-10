|
|
Jack R. Wagner
YORK - Jack R. Wagner, 88, of York, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Artis Senior Living in Lemoyne. He was the husband of Anne (Kinsley) Wagner whom he married 67 years ago in 1953.
Jack was born August 13, 1931, in Harrisburg, Pa, and was the son of the late Scott R. Wagner and Helen (Bennett) Wagner.
He graduated from William Penn Senior High School in the class of 1948. He was employed in the construction industry in project management roles and supervision for many years and went on to serve as the mountain manager at Ski Roundtop and later retired from York Waste Disposal in 1998 having served as the Safety Manager. Jack served as President of the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association from 2000 to 2001. Jack and Anne operated a horse farm in York Township for over fifty years where they launched a handicapped riding program which they continued for twenty five years. At age twenty Jack was an accomplished trick rider with his horse "Rusty" and was regionally known. A local newspaper article in 1951 stated that Jack was as good as famous cowboys. He also enjoyed calf roping with his horse "Spook". He was a horse show judge that took him to horse shows in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and New Jersey. Although Jack retired in 1998 he was very active having worked at the Timonium Race Track during horse racing season, and continued to handle all projects at the horse farm. He was also an active member of the Pennsylvania State Animal Response Team's - York County Chapter (CART). Jack proudly served in the United States Army in active duty from 1952 to 1954 as a Light Weapons Infantryman and served as a United States Army reservist for an additional eight years.
Jack's son Scott said that his father had a relentless work ethic and always believed that the task was done when it was done and a clock and the time was not a factor.
In addition to his wife, Anne, Jack is survived by his daughter, Susan; his sons, Bruce and Scott; four granddaughters, Katharine, Cristina, Sydney and Tori, and a great grandson, Sam. He was preceded in death by his son, Randall J. Wagner.
Funeral services for Jack will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Farm & Natural Lands Trust, 156 N. George St. Suite 300, York, PA 17401.
To share memories of Jack please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019