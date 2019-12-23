|
|
Jack Taylor
YORK - Jack Richard Taylor, 91, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Mary E. (Lau) Taylor. The couple celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on January 20, 2019.
Mr. Taylor was born in York on December 21, 1927, the son of the late William A. and Grace (Aldinger) Taylor. He retired in 1989 from the former Borg Warner after 38 years of service.
Mr. Taylor enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a dedicated father helping to raise seven children. He served in the US Navy in WWII.
Along with his wife Mary, Mr. Taylor leaves two sons, Robert Taylor of Manchester and Randy Taylor and his wife Donna of York; four daughters, Sandy Rininger of York, Kathy Stottlemyer of Etters, Linda Esseff and her husband Jim of Mt. Joy; and Sue Billet of York; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Taylor and a brother, William Taylor.
Memorial contributions may be made to , St. Jude Tribute Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is assisting the family with the arrangements. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019