|
|
Jack Taylor
Hanover - Jack Eugene Taylor, 83 of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Hanover Hall. He was the loving husband of Loretta E. (Shaffer) Taylor; together they shared 63 years of marriage. Jack and Loretta would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on April 28th.
Born Saturday, May 9, 1936 in Kingsport, TN, he was a son of the late Albert F. and Drexie (Morelock) Taylor.
Jack was a longtime member of Calvary Bible Church and attended Eichelberger Senior High School. Following high school, Jack started working at Caterpillar Tractor Company in York and continued to work there retiring after 43 years; he then went on to work for the Hanover Historical Society for 10 years. In his free time Jack enjoyed bowling and was an avid New York Jets fan.
In addition to his wife, Jack is survived by two sons, Brian Eugene Taylor and his wife Connie Marie of Hanover, Rodney Jay Taylor of White Haven, a grandson, Justin Eugene Taylor and his wife Margaret of Hanover; a great granddaughter, Aubrey Catherine Taylor of Enola; three siblings, Wanell Gardner of Orange City, FL, Ronald Taylor and his wife Rita of Millsboro, DE, Carolyn Brown and her husband Jack of DeLand, FL and a sister-in-law, Dolores Taylor of Hanover. Jack is also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by a grandson, Jordan Matthew Taylor; a brother, Charles Taylor and a brother-in-law, Ted Gardner.
There will be no public viewing and burial will be private in Marburg Memorial Gardens.
A public memorial service to Celebrate the life of Jack Eugene Taylor will be held at a later date at Calvary Bible Church, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com or call us at 717-632-1242, for updates on service information.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500 Chicago, Illinois 60611 or to Calvary Bible Church, 603 Wilson Ave, Hanover, PA 17331.
To share memories of Jack Eugene Taylor, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020