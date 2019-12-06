Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
1937 - 2019
Jackie Mundis Obituary
Jackie Mundis

DENVER, CO - Jackie Philip Mundis, 82, formerly of York, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Denver, CO. He was the husband of the late Charlotte Y. Mundis.

A celebration of life service will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, There will be a viewing from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Certified Celebrant Brigitte Morgan will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York.

Mr. Mundis was born in York on April 16, 1937, the son of the late Clyde W. and Viola M. (Smith) Mundis. He had worked as an autobody repair technician. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War.

Mr. Mundis leaves two daughters, Deborah Horner of Red Lion and Stephanie Mundis of Denver, CO; two grandchildren, Kristina Dietz and Michael Horner; and a great grandson, Dalton Dietz.

Memorial contributions may be , Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr. Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
