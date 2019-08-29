|
Jackie Ray Hoffman, Jr.
Hellam - Jackie Ray Hoffman, Jr. age 67
DOB: July 5, 1952 DOD: August 18, 2019 Mt. Joy, Lancaster County, PA
Parents: Joan Grim Hoffman and Jackie Ray Hoffman, Sr., Dallastown, PA
Companion of 17 years, Dori Barkby, Hellam, PA
Children: Jackieraye Hoffman Barr and husband, Adam, and Tyler Hoffman and wife, Lauren
Sisters: Priscilla Hoffman, New Bridgeville, PA. Eva Hoffman and husband Dave, Dallastown, PA. Stacia Hoffman Grove, Florissant, CO
Grandchildren: Killian Barr, Wesley Hoffman, Finnegan Hoffman and a granddaughter who will be born in September
Beloved Uncle: Ty Grim of Glen Rock, PA
9 nieces and nephews and 13 great nieces and nephews.
Growing up, he played trumpet in the Dallastown Boys and Girls Band.
Jack graduated in 1970 from Dallastown Area High School where he wrestled for the record breaking Wildcat Wrestling Team.
In 1972, he was the Atlantic Coastal Conference Champion for the University of Maryland Terrapins.
He followed the Hoffman Family tradition as a bricklayer and stone mason.
He loved music, was a singer and very talented banjo player in the Appalachian, Irish, Country and Bluegrass genres. He played with bands such as the "Eclectics" out of the Washington, DC, and locally with "Alvin Tuesday and the Good Time Band", John Farmer's "Poverty Band", "Too Much Fun", and "Late for Supper". He taught private banjo lessons for 45 years.
Jack was a member of the Highmount Hunting Club in Renovo, PA for over 50 years but 40 years ago chose to shoot only with his camera. He was an avid bird watcher, following in his father's footsteps.
He enjoyed driving limousine for Central Penn, Diana's, and Unique Limousine.
Together with Dori, they ran a dog, dock diving business called Barkby's Plungers.
There is no funeral, his body has been donated to Science Care for research. A musical celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date. Check his Facebook page for information, Jack Hoffman's Celebration of Life.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019