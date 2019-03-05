|
|
Jacob Aaron Berkheimer III
York - Jacob (Buddy) Aaron Berkheimer III of York, age 69, entered into rest on February 18, 2019. Born October 2, 1949 in York, he was the loving son of the late Jacob A. Berkheimer and Fairy J. (Kann) Stare, and stepfather, Ronald E. Stare, Sr.
Buddy is survived by his stepmother, Lottie M. Berkheimer and was a loving brother to Nancy Platts, Vicki Kehr, Carla Green, Ronald Stare, Sharon Stare, stepsister Joan Goodman and uncle to numerous nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his stepbrothers James C. Stare and Lonnie R. Stare, a nephew, Brandon M. Platts and brother-in-law, Harry R. Goodman.
He will be remembered for his love of cooking as well as perfecting many recipes of his own design. He was also known for his yearly pig roasts for family and friends and was an avid & very serious hunter and fisherman who loved doing both with his family and friends.
Jacob Aaron Berkheimer, III was small in stature but mighty in presence with a huge & warm heart who always made himself available when needed.
To honor his wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements will be made for a memorial celebration at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019