Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Jacob Grimm

Jacob Grimm Obituary
Jacob Grimm

York - Jacob M. Grimm, 79, of Manchester Township, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth J. (Robbins) Grimm.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2580 Mt. Rose Ave., in York, with a viewing from 10-11 a.m. His pastor, The Reverend Tab E. Cosgrove will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in York.

Mr. Grimm was born in Parkton, MD on August 27, 1940, the daughter of the late George D. and Mary E. (Ryan) Grimm. He retired from BAE Systems in York.

Mr. Grimm was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in York.

Mr. Grimm leaves three daughters, Lori M. Brown and her husband, Edward of Hanover, Jamie L. Bradshaw and her husband, Horace of Magnolia, NC, and Lisa J. Brown of York; seven grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and three sisters, Bessie Kiser, Martha Nevius, and Roselie Martin. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Smith and Charlotte Fishel and four brothers, Richard, George Charles, and Thomas Grimm.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2580 Mt. Rose Ave., York, PA 17402. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
