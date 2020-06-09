Jacob P. DellerWest York - Jacob Paul Deller, 25, entered into rest Saturday, June 6, 2020 in York.Mr. Deller was born April 8, 1995 in York, the loving son of John D. and Crystal (Winand) Deller. He was a 2013 graduate of West York Senior High School.Jacob is survived by his parents, his son Damon L. Deller, his paternal grandparents Joseph P. and Norma J. Deller of Winterhaven FL, his maternal grandparents Ruby Herring of York and Glenn Winand Sr. of Gettysburg, his sister Kirsten L. Weitkamp and her husband Christopher and a brother Jonathan D. Deller of Texas, his nieces and nephew Isabella M. Stevens, Abigail G. Stevens, and Anthony J. Weitkamp, all of whom he adored and adored him back, and a multitude of aunts, uncles and cousins across the country.He was preceded in death by his uncle Jim and aunt Carol.Jacob enjoyed skateboarding when he was younger, a lifetime of fishing that started when he was just 3 years old and jamming out on his guitar with his dad. Jake will be remembered for his caring heart and his warm smile. He was loved by everyone and anyone that came to know him. Jake will be sadly missed, but we take comfort in knowing that after a lifetime of struggles, his spirit has finally found rest.A celebration of life viewing will take place Saturday, June 13th from 2-4 pm at John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 2114 West Market Street, York PA.In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the York Chapter of Not One More.