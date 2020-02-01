|
Jacob Patrick Miller
Mr. Jacob Patrick Miller, age 20 of Hamilton Road, Blairsville, formerly of Dover PA., passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020 at his home following a brief illness. Jacob was born on February 4, 1999, son of Dave Miller & Elizabeth Miller. Jacob was a proud eagle scout, having been a member of Troop #222 of Dover, PA. Jacob also had an interest of all animals & reptiles He was an artist, having painted many figurines and other crafts he made. He also loved to play the board games, Shadows of Brimstone and Dungeons & Dragons. He is preceded in death by a grandmother; Joyce Lou Miller, two uncles; Tom & Joseph Keller, and a sister; Emily Lou Miller.
Survivors include his father, David Wayne Miller of Blairsville, GA., mother, Elizabeth Anne Miller of Dover, PA., maternal grandparents, Dave & Janet Keller of Dover, PA., paternal grandfather, Warren Wayne Miller of Blairsville, GA., girlfriend, Ashley Meiate of Blairsville, GA., god-father George Wallace Glynn of Shrewsbury, PA., god-mother Kelly Rea-Dimick of Blairsville, GA., two brothers, Joseph & Joshua Miller, both of Dover, PA., three half-brothers; Jereimiah, Jonah, and Jason Miller all of Redlion, PA. Many other relatives and friends also survive.
A memorial service will be held on Monday February 3, 2020 at 6:00pm from the Mountain View Chapel with eulogies presented by friends. The family will meet with friends from 5:00pm-6:00pm at the funeral home. The following gentleman will serve as honorary pallbearers; Brian Taft, Hunter Kushner, Sean Rea, Joseph Moreno, J.D. Miller, and Josh Miller. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to be made to the Wildlife Conservation Society @ WCS.org in Jacob's memory.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020