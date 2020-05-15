|
Jacob R. Bricker Jr.
Shrewsbury - Jacob R. Bricker, Jr. 84, formerly of Red Lion and Glen Rock, died May 14, 2020.
Following cremation, a private graveside service will be held at St. Jacob's (Stone) Church Cemetery.
He had been self-employed, operating the Jacob R. Bricker and Son Plumbing and Heating in Red Lion.
He leaves his wife Mabel Snyder-Bricker; daughters, Deborah A. Koons, Shirley M. Kline and Lori A. Trostel; many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., Glen Rock is assisting the family with arrangements. For the complete obituary and to share memories go to geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 15 to May 17, 2020