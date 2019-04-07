|
Jacob T. Hoover Jr.
Lancaster - Jacob T. Hoover, Jr. of Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019 at the Lifepaths Hospice in Mount Joy. He and his childhood sweetheart, Sandra Lee (Dittenhafer) Hoover were married for over 58 years.
Born in York PA, he was the son of the late Jacob T. Hoover, Sr. and Louise Robinson Hoover. Jake retired after 39 years as a high school social studies teacher for Manheim Township School District where he coached basketball and golf and advised the Key Club.
Jake loved spending time with his grandchildren, travelling, jazz music, drumming and sports, especially golf and F&M basketball. Jake graduated from West York Area High School in 1957 where he was an All-Conference football player and Student Body President. He graduated from Franklin & Marshall College in 1961 and immediately entered the teaching profession at Manheim Township where he taught until 2000. Jake also taught as an adjunct professor at F&M for two years. He later volunteered as part of the Guild at the Fulton Theatre.
He was active at the Woodcrest Villas community participating in the Theatre, Life Story Writers, Trivia Contests and dances.
In addition to his wife, Sandra, Jake is survived by his two sons, Jeffrey Hoover of Fogelsville and Christopher Hoover (wife Sarah) of Camp Hill, his brother, Dr. Terrence Hoover of Tall Timbers, MD along with five grandchildren: Jacob 2d, Benjamin, Emma, Sophia and Isabella Hoover.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday May 5, 2019 in the Gamber Auditorium at Woodcrest Villas, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA. Friends are welcome to greet the family beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Woodcrest until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mennonite Home, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Manheim Township Educational Foundation, 450A Candlewyck Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Please visit Jacob's Memorial Page at www.TheGroffs.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019