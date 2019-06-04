Services
RED LION - Jacquelin L. "Jackie" (Treadway) Korte, 76, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at her residence in Red Lion Borough. She was the wife of Henry F. Korte Jr., to whom she was married for 42 years.

A Celebration of Life Service will be private at the convenience of the family. Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

Born December 24, 1942 in York, she was a daughter of the late James R. and Beulah M. (Hiltz) Treadway.

She was employed with Dentsply for 20 plus years until her retirement.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Korte is also survived by four sons, Jeff B. Martin and his fiancée, Jill Steinheimer, of Dover, Ed L. Martin of York, Robert E. Korte and wife, Karen of Red Lion and Brian S. Korte and wife, Carletta of York Haven; 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 4, 2019
