Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
Jacqueline A. Snyder


1955 - 2020
Jacqueline A. Snyder Obituary
Jacqueline A. Snyder

Airville - Jacqueline A. (DeVono) Snyder, 64, died on Monday, February 10, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Ricky A. Snyder to whom she spent over 45 years with.

A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion with Certified Celebrant Victoria Krouse officiating. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service.

Born on December 24, 1955 in York, she was a daughter of the late Phillip and Jean (Neff) DeVono. Jacqueline was a homemaker.

Mrs. Snyder was a wonderful mother with a witty sense of humor. She was an animal lover and especially enjoyed bird watching.

Along with her husband, Ricky, Jacqueline is survived by two sons, Ethan Snyder and his girlfriend, Jennifer Beber of Hanover and Nathan Snyder and his fiancé, Abigail Turner of Red Lion; brother, Robin DeVono and his wife, Sandra of Red Lion; two sisters, Barbara Anderson and her husband, Eric of York and Natalie Ream and her husband, Scott of Red Lion; and mother in law, Evelyn Snyder of Springvale.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
