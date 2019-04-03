Services
YORK - Jacqueline "Jackie" L. (High) Ream, 75, left this world Monday April 1, 2019 to be with the Lord and heaven gained a beautiful angel. She was the wife of the late Bruce L. Ream.

Born November 3, 1943 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Ruth (Creamer) High.

Mrs. Ream is survived by three children, Bambye Smith and husband, Daniel, Ron Johns and wife, Darla and Michelle Warren and husband, Guy; five grandchildren, Jeremy Smith, Zachary Mann, Nathan Mann, Mark Lehman and Robert Pielecka and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two of her precious grandchildren, Joshua Smith and Kristy Rudacille.

She retired from York City School District where she proudly assisted many principles and educators for several years.

She enjoyed cruising, camping and spending time with family and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster Pa 17604-4125

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster Pa 17604-4125

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019
