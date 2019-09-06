|
|
Jacqueline L. Reever
Dover - Jacqueline L. Reever, 30, died on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at her residence.
Jacqueline was born in York on April 7, 1989, the daughter of Philip A. and Barbara (Kane) Reever.
She graduated from Dover High School. Jacqueline was part of Jessica and Friends Community and attended their Pathway Day Services. She participated in the Special Olympics and enjoyed swimming.
In addition to her parents, Jacqueline is survived by two brothers, Adam Reever and his wife, Amanda and Tyge Reever; her grandmother, Barbara Kane; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Edith R. Reever; and her grandfathers, John T. Kane and Philip A. Reever.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, with Pastor John Bell officiating. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Mount Rose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jessica and Friends Community, 1625 E. Market Street, York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 6, 2019