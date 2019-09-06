Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Reever
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline L. Reever


1989 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline L. Reever Obituary
Jacqueline L. Reever

Dover - Jacqueline L. Reever, 30, died on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at her residence.

Jacqueline was born in York on April 7, 1989, the daughter of Philip A. and Barbara (Kane) Reever.

She graduated from Dover High School. Jacqueline was part of Jessica and Friends Community and attended their Pathway Day Services. She participated in the Special Olympics and enjoyed swimming.

In addition to her parents, Jacqueline is survived by two brothers, Adam Reever and his wife, Amanda and Tyge Reever; her grandmother, Barbara Kane; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Edith R. Reever; and her grandfathers, John T. Kane and Philip A. Reever.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, with Pastor John Bell officiating. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Mount Rose Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jessica and Friends Community, 1625 E. Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Etzweiler Funeral Home
Download Now