Jacqueline Rae Reisinger
York, PA - Jacqueline Rae Reisinger, 92 of York, PA, died at her daughter's residence in Wrightsville, PA on May 25, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert B. Reisinger, Sr. for 71 years.
Born November 9, 1927 in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late Helen (Silar) Myers and the late Harry Kinard.
Jackie was a 1945 graduate of William Penn Senior High School. She met the love of her life, Bob at the former Playland Roller Skating Rink. She served her family and friends with fabulous baking (pies were her specialty) and cooking. It was understood that all holiday gatherings were at her home beginning promptly at 1:00 p.m. She absolutely loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and cherished time with her family.
When she moved to West York in 1967, she started as a Teacher's Aide to at risk students for the West York School District for 15 years. She also served as a Class Advisor for the class of 1979 and the class of 1981. She was a member of the United Church of Christ for many years. Jackie was an avid reader, Danielle Steel being her favorite author. She was known as a creative person and expressed her creativity in floral arranging, painting ceramics, growing her blooming violets and dancing with her late husband Bob. Jackie was also a former Girl Scout leader.
She is survived by four children, Carole S. Reisinger (Ed) of Wrightsville, PA, Sandra L. Hinkle (Don) of York, PA, Robert B. Reisinger, Jr. (Randi) of Glenville, PA and Cathy R. Reisinger of Nashville, TN; seven grandchildren, Edward L. Reisinger, III, Laura L. Scott, Steven E. Hinkle, Susan E. Richeson, Kaitlin R. Collignon, Nicholas R. Keith and Falon E. Keith and thirteen great grandchildren.
Following cremation, a memorial service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of memorial contributions and in honor of Jackie, please buy a floral arrangement for someone special to you.
