Seven Valleys - Jacquelyn A. "Jackie" (Ingoe) Goodling, 83, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Rest Haven York. She was the wife of Dale F. Goodling with whom she was married to for 64 years.

Due to the covid-19 restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held at St. Paul "Hametown" Church Cemetery, with her pastor the Rev. Katie R. Brantner, officiating. A memorial service to be held at a later date may be planned.

Jackie was born May 11, 1937 in York and was the daughter of the late J. Eugene Ingoe and Gladys M. (Seitz) Ingoe Talarico.

She graduated in 1955 from Kennard-Dale High School and was a member of St. Paul's "Hametown" Lutheran Church, Glen Rock, where she taught Sunday School and was a former member of the choir. She also was the first women to serve on the Church Council. Jackie was a co-founder of the Southern York County Christian School and had volunteered with the Agency of Aging in York working as a clerk for their Heart and Hands Gift Shop where she was a committee member for over 13 years. She also volunteered with the Lehman Center in York and Hanover.

She leaves a daughter, Vicki J. Goodling of Seven Valleys; three sons, D. Scott Goodling (Shelley Ciresa) of Reading, Randall K. Goodling of Orlando, FL and Brian E. "Sam" Goodling (Kathy) of Lewisberry; Three Grandsons, Matthew, Andrew, and Derrick Goodling; A Great Grandson, Grayson; and a brother, Gerald "Jerry" Ingoe of Dallastown. She was also predeceased by two grandchildren, Samantha and Joshua Goodling.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Lehman Center, 400 W Market St, York, PA 17401.

The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 13 to May 14, 2020
