Jamal Malik McCaskell
Millersville - Jamal M. McCaskell, 21, of Millersville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Born in York, PA he was the son of Timothy McCaskell and Lila "Celeste" Cleckley and beloved stepson to Tonya (Martinez) McCaskell.
Jamal was a 2016 graduate of Penn Manor High School where he played on the football team. He was a part of the team that had the privilege to travel to Ireland and play a game, where he scored the first touchdown of the game. Jamal had a deep passion for the game of football and could be heard talking about the game to many friends and family. He also enjoyed working out and being at the gym.
He attended HACC and Hudson Valley College in NY.
Jamal worked at Tobias S. Frog Restaurant, Wendy's, the Country Barn in Lancaster and also as security in a night club while living in WV. He was currently employed as a machine operator for Sonoco Display and Packaging Co. in York.
He is survived by his seven sisters, Elexus McCaskell of Columbia, SC, Alexandria Kresh companion of Tom of Lancaster, Meagan Kresh companion of Isaiah of Millersville, Cameron Males of Millersville, Talaysi Barnwell, Jazmin Barnwell both of Columbia, SC and Olivia Clark of Millersville and a brother, Timothy McCaskell Jr., of Williston, SC. Also surviving is his paternal grandmother, Joann Smalls wife of William of Bamberg, SC; maternal grandmother, Doloris Simpson, one nephew and a host of cousins and extended family and many friends who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Pink McCaskell, maternal grandfather, Jasper Cleckley and his aunt, Kerri Martinez.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4PM on Friday, June 14, 2019 followed by a Celebration of Jamal's Life at 4PM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Interment will be private. Flowers will be received, however if so desired contributions in Jamal's memory may be made to Lupus Foundation of America, Philadelphia Tri-State Chapter, 101 Greenwood Ave, Suite 200, Jenkintown, PA 19046. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
