Services
Harkins Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
717-456-5915
Resources
More Obituaries for James Glenn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Glenn Jr.


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. Glenn Jr. Obituary
James A. Glenn, Jr.

Lititz - James A. Glenn, Jr., age 63 years of Lititz, PA died on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Born on December 1, 1956, he was a son of the late J. Alvin and Joanne Elizabeth (Mathiot) Glenn. James was a 1975 graduate of Solanco High School and was a dedicated employee for the past 41 years of R.W. Sauder, Inc., most recently working as the Finished Product Coordinator.

Many of James' interests were outdoor related such as; NASCAR, racing at Williams Grove and Port Royal, fishing, hunting, biking, canoeing, hiking and attending mud sales and outdoor shows. An avid reader, he enjoyed his trips to the cabin at the hunting camp in Potter County. James looked forward to holiday family gatherings and especially steamed crabs in the summer. He counted photography among his interests.

James is survived by; Two brothers: Brian S. Glenn and his wife, Leisa of Pequea, PA Mark A. Glenn and his wife, Tracey of Elizabethtown, PA Two sisters: Brenda K. Stambaugh, wife of the late Gerald of Lititz, PA Bonni Faye Bauman and her husband, Jay of Millersville, PA His nieces and nephews: Jessica Lefever and her husband, John; Tyler Bauman and his wife, Janae; Tanner Bauman; Alexa Glenn; Corrie Walton, Jody Lefever and James Lefever.

Private services will be held with interment in Salem Cemetery, Delta, PA.

To send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 23 to May 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -