James A. Jackson
York - James A. Jackson, 57, of York, passed away September 16, 2019. He was the husband of Jennie Jackson.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon at Fairview Full Gospel Baptist Church, 465 S. Pine Street, York, Pa 17403. The service will begin at 12 noon with Pastor Robert J. Jamison, Sr. officiating. The Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019