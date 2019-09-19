Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fairview Full Gospel Baptist Church
465 S. Pine Street
York, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Fairview Full Gospel Baptist Church
465 S. Pine Street
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. Jackson Obituary
James A. Jackson

York - James A. Jackson, 57, of York, passed away September 16, 2019. He was the husband of Jennie Jackson.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon at Fairview Full Gospel Baptist Church, 465 S. Pine Street, York, Pa 17403. The service will begin at 12 noon with Pastor Robert J. Jamison, Sr. officiating. The Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now