James A. Mensah
York - James Akorli Mensah, 49 of York, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019.He was the husband of Olympia Mensah Rumaya.
A viewing will be held from 8 to 10AM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Boulding Mortuary Inc., 471 Madison Ave., York PA 17404 and a Mass of Christian Burial will start at 11AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 219 S. Beaver St., York PA 17401. Burial will be at Mt. Rose Cemetery. For a full obituary please go to bouldingmortuaryinc.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019