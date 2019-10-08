Services
Boulding Mortuary Inc
471 Madison Ave
York, PA 17404
(717) 843-2121
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Boulding Mortuary Inc
471 Madison Ave
York, PA 17404
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
219 S. Beaver St
York, PA
More Obituaries for James Mensah
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Mensah


1970 - 2019
James A. Mensah Obituary
James A. Mensah

York - James Akorli Mensah, 49 of York, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019.He was the husband of Olympia Mensah Rumaya.

A viewing will be held from 8 to 10AM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Boulding Mortuary Inc., 471 Madison Ave., York PA 17404 and a Mass of Christian Burial will start at 11AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 219 S. Beaver St., York PA 17401. Burial will be at Mt. Rose Cemetery. For a full obituary please go to bouldingmortuaryinc.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
