James A. Pichler
Dallastown - James A. Pichler, 63, entered into rest Saturday Nov 30, 2019 at Manor Care Dallastown.
A visitation will be 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church (St. Mary's) 309 S. George St. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. John Kuchinski as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Jim was born October 28, 1956 in York, a son of Paul J. and Mary Joyce (Eline) Pichler. He was a member of St. Mary's Church and was a member and Trustee of the Knights of St. Paul. He was a 1974 graduate of York Catholic High School and was employed as a Parts Manager with Penske Truck Leasing. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree Assembly # 920, and the Third Degree Council 1530. He was a past trustee with the Starview Sportsman's Association.
Jim is survived by his parents; brothers and sisters Stephen P. Pichler and his wife Sharon, Karen P. Valenti and her husband Anthony, Joseph C. Pichler Sr. and his wife Wendy, Lori A. Weaver and her husband Tracy; nieces, nephews, and loving extended family. He was preceded in death by a nephew and godson Robert Pichler.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church (St. Mary's) 309 S. George St. York PA. or The , 924 N. Colonial Ave., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019