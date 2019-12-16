|
James A. Raffensberger
York, PA - James A. Raffensberger, 75 of York, PA, went to be with the Lord and his beloved wife Louise on December 14, 2019.
Born March 12, 1944 in York, PA, James was the son of the late Kenneth and Pauline (Bausman) Raffensberger.
James retired from Consolidated Freight after 33 years of employment. He served in the U.S. Navy and was an active member of West York Post 8951. He was a member of the Spring Grove Sportsman Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to his camp at Raystown Lake.
Jim is survived by his three children and their spouses, Jeffrey Raffensberger and wife Giovanna of York, Ronnie Simerly and wife Melissa of York and Jamie Anderson and wife Sarah of Philadelphia, PA, six grandchildren, Chelsea, Kayla, Nathan, Antonino, Dominic and Gianni and a brother, Steve Raffensberger and his wife Sarah of York, PA. In addition to his wife and parents, Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy and two brother, Mike and Jack.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA. A visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 924 Colonial Ave., Suite N, York, PA 17403.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA 17404.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019