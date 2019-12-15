|
|
James A. Ranker
Red Lion - James A. Ranker, 80, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Manor Care South. He was the husband of Ruth E. (Schwartz) Ranker to whom he would have celebrated 61 years of marriage on Jan. 15th.
Born January 23, 1939 in Red Lion a son of the late Melvin A. and Lena M. (Hillary) Ranker, he worked his entire career as an over the road truck driver. Mr. Ranker had been a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, Order of Odd Fellows and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Social Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping in the mountains and loved his dogs. Jim was a US Marine Corps veteran.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Ranker is survived by a daughter, Christina L. Fishel and boyfriend Chad Koch of Felton; three sons, James D. and wife Karen S. Ranker of Red Lion, Melvin A. and wife Pam Ranker of Felton and Darvin H. Ranker of Red Lion; three grandchildren; a great granddaughter; and a brother, Robert Ranker of York Haven. He was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Melvin Ranker.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heston Veterinary Medical Center, 780 Lombard Rd., Red Lion, PA 17356, www.hestonvet.com to assist the elderly or those in need with veterinary services.
Tribute services will be private with burial in Mt. Rose Cemetery. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019