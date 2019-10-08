|
|
James A. Slatt
MOUNT WOLF - James A. Slatt, 53, of Mount Wolf, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, at UPMC Memorial in York. He was the husband of Carol (Bowers) Slatt whom he married 14 years ago on August 21, 2005.
James was born November 16, 1965, in Steelton and was the son of the late John and Cathy (Slatt) Acri.
He graduated in 1983 from Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg. He was employed by Lehman Volvo in York and previously the Sutliff Auto Group in Harrisburg. He was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church in Mount Wolf.
In addition to his wife, Carol, James is survived by his son, Travis Dasher of York; his daughter, Nikki Gropp and her husband Joshua of York, and his 2 grandchildren, Logan and Connor.
A Celebration of Life service will begin at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 131 Center Street, Mount Wolf. Burial will be private in Manchester Union Cemetery in Manchester. Officiating at the service will be his pastor Reverend Mark Zortman. A time of fellowship and visitation will follow the service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Otterbein United Methodist Church, 131 Center Street, Mount Wolf, Pa. 17347.
To share memories of James please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019