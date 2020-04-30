|
James Allen Glatfelter
Camp Hill - James Allen Glatfelter, 67, of Camp Hill, PA, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at home. Jim was born in York, PA and was a 1971 graduate of Dallastown Area High School.
Jim spent 35 proud years with Americhoice Federal Credit Union retiring in 2015 from his position as Executive Vice President of Consumer Lending.
Jim enjoyed fishing in his early years until he found a love for golf. He enjoyed people and, despite many frustrations with his golf swing, he most enjoyed the opportunity golf provided him to meet new people and spend time with friends. More than anything, Jim prioritized his family and always looked forward to frequent family get-togethers with his wife, children and grandchildren filled with laughter, love and, more often than not, good seafood.
Jim spent many happy years coaching his sons' little league and youth basketball teams. When his sons were grown, Jim spent a number of years mentoring children through Big Brothers Big Sisters. He was also a member of the Mechanicsburg Sportsmen's Association.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Bonnie Glatfelter and dog, Max; his son, Benjamin Glatfelter, daughter-in-law, Karen Glatfelter, and grandsons, Owen Glatfelter and Luke Glatfelter, of Camp Hill, PA; and son, Daniel Glatfelter, of Mechanicsburg, PA. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Pearl Glatfelter, and is survived by four sisters, Audrey Myers, Karen Warner, Betty Grove and Kaye Donivan.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life with Jim's many loved family and friends will be held by his family once gatherings are permitted. Although Jim enjoyed buying flowers for his wife and daughter-in-law and took great pride in his house plants, he requested anyone wishing to send flowers instead make a donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region.
The Musselman Funeral Home is Honored to Serve The Glatfelter Family. 324 Hummel Avenue, Lemoyne, PA 17043.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020