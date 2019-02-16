|
|
James Andrew Pierre, III
Ruskin, FL - It is with sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of James A. Pierre III on Saturday, February 09, 2019 at the age of 80. Born in Harrisburg, PA on July 17, 1938, he was the son of the late James Jr. and Martha (Sease) Pierre. James proudly served in the United States Navy from 1955 thru 1959 and retired in 2003 from the House of Windsor in Yoe, PA before moving to Ruskin, Florida in 2005 to enjoy the Sunshine State.
He was married to the love of his life, Constance P. (Robinson) Pierre. A loving caring father to Wendy Delbo (Anthony) of New Cumberland, Darlene Wilt (Jacob) of Lancaster, Jason Pierre of Mechanicsburg, Hope (Pritt) Waltemyer of Red Lion and Sonia Pierre of Etters. Along with his step-children, Richard Eppley of Tower City, Anthony Cozzi of New Jersey, Pamela Cozzi of New Jersey, Matthew Cozzi (Paige) of North Carolina and Alicia Cozzi-Yuen (Ray) of New York. He was a wonderful "Pap" to thirteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. James is also survived by several brothers, Robert Pierre (Nita) of Etters, Jack and Timothy Pierre (Susan) of Dover, along with a sister, Martha Miller (George) of Etters, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, James Pierre IV, his sister, Yvonne Kramlick and his brother, Ronald Pierre.
The date and time for the Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later time.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2019