|
|
James Arthur Blevins, Jr.
New Freedom - James Arthur Blevins, Jr., 74, of Shrewsbury passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. James is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jane Fox Blevins; children, Daynon and Melissa Blevins of Kendall Park, NJ, and Shannon and Michelle Blevins of Shrewsbury; four grandchildren, Pierce, Serenity, Logan, and Evan; siblings, Rachel and Hank Lauer of Seven Valleys, Ronald and Christine Blevins of Glen Rock, and Garry and Cindy Blevins of Red Lion. A memorial service will be held in his honor on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Shrewsbury Assembly of God, 234 N. Main Street, Shrewsbury: Visitation at 10:00am, service at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Shrewsbury Assembly of God (shrewsburyassembly.org), Pennsylvania Adult and Teen Challenge (paatc.org), or the .
HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020